BLM requires shooters pay $24k for starting wildfires that burned over 700 acres

BOISE, Idaho — After an investigation by law enforcement with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), two recreational shooters have reached settlements that require them to pay the BLM over $24,000 for starting two separate wildfires via the use of exploding ammunition.

Combined, the Leeds and Chalky Butte Fires in southwest Idaho burned approximately 700 acres in October and November of 2024 and cost the BLM $24,389.98 to suppress.

The shooter who sparked the Leeds Fire in Ada County admitted to using the incendiary ammunition, and the BLM later confirmed that the fire was caused by target shooting.

The Chalky Butte Fire in Owyhee County was started by another recreational marksman who also admitted to using explosive ammunition to celebrate a recent Boise State football victory.

Both persons agreed to pay full restitution to the BLM.

According to the BLM, recreational target shooting is the leading cause of wildfires in 2025.

The BLM's Idaho 2025 Fire Prevention Order forbids the use of steel ammunition, exploding ammunition, tracer rounds, steel targets, and exploding targets. A similar order was issued in 2024 as well.

"These settlements show that unsafe recreation has real consequences, while ensuring the public is repaid for the damages and restoration of Idaho’s BLM lands." - Shelly Lynch, BLM Boise District Manager

"In both cases, our BLM Idaho Fire partners were able to control the spread of these two fires and protect private property," said Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott. "The restitution paid by both perpetrators was necessary to offset the damages and fire suppression costs and will serve as a deterrent against improper use of our public lands in the future.”

