Adaptive athletes build strength and community at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Adaptive athletes from across Idaho gathered at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse this weekend for the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Field Day — a free, hands-on event designed to bring people of all abilities together through movement and sport.

Participants rotated through a variety of adaptive activities, including archery, wheelchair basketball, pickleball, strength training, and more, all supported by coaches and volunteers who worked to make each workout accessible for all.

WATCH | From archery to basketball: Fieldhouse hosts adaptive sports day—

From Archery to Basketball: Fieldhouse hosts adaptive sports day

For athletes like Tyler Heid, from Meridian, the day meant more than just physical activity.

“I have multiple sclerosis and it’s really hard for me to get out of bed, so having a day like this is motivating me to get out and do stuff, and I need to do more of this,” Heid said.

Trandon Mechling, from Idaho Falls, traveled hours just to be part of the experience. He says events like this help him stay strong both physically and emotionally.

“It gives us a purpose, and it shows us how we can bring the outdoors to the adaptable community,” Mechling said.

“You saw the weights I was lifting, it’s just good for [my] mental health,” he added.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 21-year-old athlete brings silver lining to canceled Limbitless Challenge

Coaches at the Fieldhouse say they’re seeing firsthand how adaptive sports can change lives. Laurie Smith, who trains adaptive athletes regularly, says the progress can be powerful.

“To do something for themselves again, is just very rewarding,” said Smith.

ALSO READ | Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation offers adaptive water sports opportunities

Allie Triepke, Idaho News 6 Adaptive athletes and friends shoot hoops

She recalled one moment that stood out — when a new athlete took his first step after months in a wheelchair.

“He had been in his [wheel]chair for 7 months, so all of his muscles [were] locked up. And when he was able to stand and push the sled for the first time – he was so elated. It was a pivotal moment for everybody in the gym because he was just so excited about it,” Smith said.

The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse hosts weekly adaptive fitness classes and says their goal is to make movement and community accessible to everyone, regardless of ability.