Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation offers adaptive water sports opportunities

The Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation welcomes adaptive athletes to try wake surfing, fly fishing on the Boise River, rafting on the Main Payette and paddleboarding at Quinn's Pond.

We joined the crew out at Lucky Peak Reservoir for some wake surfing action, where we got to get on a boat to check out these athletes in action.

WATCH: Local adaptive athletes get their moment on the water

Idaho Challenged Athletes foundation hosts water sports weekend

"Wake surfing has been a lot of fun," said Ally Mauck. "This is my first time doing wake surfing, so I have been able to learn from some of the best."

Idaho River Sports volunteers the boats and the drivers while coaches and other volunteers make sure the adaptive athletes have a safe, but fun time. Mauck was able to get up by herself during the morning session.

"I was so ecstatic that was the best feeling in the whole world," said Mauck. "I’m so looking forward to going back out. I’m hoping to do another solo session."

The Idaho Challenged Athletes Foundation also had some surprise grants at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, and Paralympic gold medalist Andrew Kurka joined in on the fun, but the focus of these clinics is to help people enjoy the water in Idaho, no matter what disability they have.

"I would say a huge thanks to all the volunteers," said Mauck. "They volunteer their time, their boats, and they coach us. This wouldn't be possible without them."