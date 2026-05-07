EAGLE, Idaho — After more than ten years of planning — spanning multiple chiefs and commissioners — Eagle Fire District is breaking ground on Fire Station 4 on the city's southern edge.

The new station will be located just off Eagle Road at 2489 S Three Bridges Way.

Eagle Fire District Chief Tyler Lewis shared why this new location is important to the department and community, saying, "We are really just hoping to really cut down on those response times, and... strategically locate another crew, closer to another mass population area."

WATCH: Learn more about Eagle Fire's new Station 4

Eagle Fire District breaks ground on Station 4 after more than a decade of planning

Lewis noted the project originally started on the other side of Eagle Road before the current site became available and turned out to be a perfect location.

He said the station is more than just a building.

"It's a place that our firefighters can gather, train and be prepared to respond to the community. It also is a beacon, hopefully, for the community that that building and those firefighters are there when those emergencies come in," Lewis added.

Once completed, Station 4 will technically be the fifth station with Eagle firefighters running out of it.

The district skipped over the number 4 because the project has been in the works for so long. The fifth station is a contract for service with North Ada County Fire and Rescue up in Hidden Springs.

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Eagle already has one of the strongest station-to-population ratios in the Treasure Valley, covering nearly 10,000 neighbors per fire station. However, the station has the added challenge of handling brush fires that break out in the Eagle Foothills.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Information gathered from COMPASS and Census data.

"Obviously, that's been a goal of ours is to try to make sure we're staying on the forefront of public safety," Lewis said.

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Lewis credited his predecessors for laying the foundation for the district's long-range planning, noting that Station 4 was identified as a need about 15 years ago and has been actively worked on for the last 10. He pointed to the station off Linder Road as an example of forward-thinking planning — it was built well before the growth happened in that area and has since proven to be a perfect location, now serving some of the district's largest growth areas.

The new facility will house three pieces of apparatus: Engine 44, Brush 44, and Squad 44 — the district's water and boat rescue unit, positioned for quick access to river points and ponds across Eagle. A brand-new engine, paid for through impact fees, was received just the week before the groundbreaking.

The crew for Station 4 is already hired and trained, and has been running out of Station 1 while waiting for the new facility to be completed.

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The building was designed by Method Architects, with Joe Greer as the lead designer. Wright Brothers Construction is the contractor and has been working with the district for the last two years to finalize the details.

The Eagle City Council was present at the groundbreaking. Fire Commissioner Chairman Tanner spoke at the ceremony, noting that improving response times in this area was one of his priorities when he became a fire commissioner.

Mayor Brad Pike, who also serves as a fire commissioner and is in his third term on the fire district, spoke at the ceremony as well. He previously served as a firefighter himself.

Neighbors say having a station in the area is an important addition.

"I think it's very important for the community, to see the fire station right from Eagle Road, because it's trafficked a lot," neighbor Mae Litschauer said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Young neighbor, Lincoln, got to sit in multiple fire trucks at the Wednesday morning groundbreaking for Eagle Fire's Station 4.

"It'll be a, a great addition, to help grow the community and help support the community that's already here," Litschauer added.

Station 4 is part of a bigger plan. The Highway 55 project is not a new station — it is a relocation of Station 2, which is currently at Horseshoe Floating Feather and Old Horseshoe Bend Road. It will move to Highway 55 and Beacon Light, with groundbreaking expected in a couple of months.

Early planning is already underway for a sixth station in Avimor, which Lewis said is in the 3 to 5-year planning window, dependent on continued growth in that area.

"We're starting the planning process now, making sure that we're collecting those impact fees and tax, you know, those dollars from those developers there to make sure that it's paid for so that that growth is truly paying for itself," Lewis explained.

Chief Lewis said Station 4 is expected to be completed approximately nine months from June, putting it on track for summer 2027.