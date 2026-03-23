EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Fire Department is officially welcoming three brand-new brush trucks to its fleet — and they are arriving just in time for what could be an active wildland fire season.

The department celebrated the new additions on Monday with three traditional push-in ceremonies, honoring hardworking crews and offering neighbors a look at their tax dollars at work.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 The Eagle Fire Department is officially welcoming three brand-new brush trucks to its fleet.

Eagle Fire Chief Tyler Lewis said the new trucks are a timely investment.

"Warmer winter than we expected, and therefore we do anticipate a more active wildland fire season," Lewis said.

WATCH: Learn more about Eagle Fire's newest additions.

Eagle Fire Department welcomes three new brush trucks with traditional push-in ceremonies

The three new brush trucks are now assigned to Stations 2, 3, and 5. They replace an older model that carried 300 gallons of water. The new engines can carry 500 gallons and feature upgraded pump systems designed for demanding terrain.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 An image of Eagle Fire Department's old brush truck.

"That makes it to where we can pump a lot further uphill, having a lot more advanced wildland fire capabilities from an engine," Lewis said.

The trucks were custom-designed by a committee of firefighters to improve off-road performance as the city continues growing into the foothills.

The department bought the chassis and sent them to different vendors in order to get the best value in terms of building out the rigs.

The trucks feature larger tires, more ground clearance, and locking differentials to reach areas older rigs could not.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Eagle Fire Department celebrates with neighbors for the welcoming of three brand-new brush trucks.

Eagle Fire Captain Stephen Tyler said the upgrades make a significant difference.

"Just our ability to navigate a lot of that really difficult terrain is drastically enhanced with this vehicle compared to our old type 6s," Tyler said.

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Firefighters say the engines can draw water from ponds or irrigation ditches, extend hose lines while moving along a fire flank, and double their progressive pack capacity for aggressive attacks. Lewis said crews are no longer just driving to the fire — they can actually run progressive packs off the engine.

"Literally double the amount of hose that we're carrying in order to be able to fight fire more effectively and more aggressively," explained Tyler.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Eagle Fire Department adds three new brush trucks to its fleet with traditional push-in ceremonies.

The Eagle Fire Department covers just under 100 square miles, extending into Boise and Gem County. Lewis said the goal with the new trucks is to get to fires quickly and suppress them early before they become a threat to the community — especially in areas where homes back up to wildlands.

The trucks will also be available for mutual aid, serving as second-arriving apparatus to support partner agencies from Star to the Boise front under the Treasure Valley's existing automatic and mutual aid network.

As the department gears up for the season, Lewis offered a reminder to residents.

"Reminding the community to be smart, be safe when they're out recreating in our foothills, and make sure we're not having those human-caused fires as much as possible," added Lewis.

The new brush trucks join the fleet as the department prepares to break ground on construction for a new station along Highway 55.

Lewis said the department is currently finalizing permits, with groundbreaking expected this spring. The goal is to have the new station in service by this time next year.

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