EAGLE, Idaho — A glowing light in the foothills is prompting drivers and bikers to call 911 about wildfires that aren't really there. Now, firefighters, the Ada County Landfill, and the City of Eagle are working to inform the public ahead of wildfire season.

At the Eagle Bike Park, new signs and QR codes have been posted near trailheads and along popular routes since February. The goal is to educate visitors about the flare at the Ada County Landfill and reduce false emergency calls.

WATCH | Learn more about Eagle Fire's new partnership—

Eagle Fire and Ada County Landfill post new signs to stop false wildfire calls sparked by a gas flare

Idaho News 6 joined Eagle Fire Battalion Chief Rob Shoplock for a ride-along, seeing first-hand how the flare can look like a wildfire to people in the foothills. Shoplock said the partnership started about a year ago after the department received a surge of calls reporting wildfires and even structure fires near Goose Creek and Highway 55.

"Early in the morning and late at night, cars would drive by, there would be people at the bike park, and they would see a big orange or yellow glow… it looks like the side of the hills on fire," Shoplock said.

Shoplock explained that the landfill is burning off methane and carbon dioxide gas as a byproduct of the dump. When viewed from the road or the trails, the glow can be deceiving.

"It is kind of an illusion when you get on top of the hill, and you look down, it looks like the side of the hills on fire," Shoplock said.

Those false alarms are costly, sometimes taking away critical equipment—like Eagle Fire’s only dozer—from other potential emergencies. Shoplock noted that about 80% of the false calls come from people at the bike park, where cell reception is strong. In some cases, callers have even mistaken the flare for a house fire, given the proximity of homes just west of the facility.

Driving past the landfill, it was clear that the glow still gets noticed, even with the new signs and QR codes in place. When asked if the department is still receiving reports, Shoplock confirmed they are.

"Still getting calls," Shoplock said.

However, Shoplock noted that the signs, QR codes, and public outreach on social media have significantly decreased the overall volume of false reports. He emphasized that the flare operation is highly controlled, with a huge defensible space making it very safe.

Officials hope that continued public education and technology, like the "What3Words" app used by dispatch, will keep resources available for real emergencies. Shoplock also urged drivers to be precise when calling in actual emergencies, noting that people often wait to call until they are miles away from what they saw, sending crews in the wrong direction.

"99 percent of the time… it’s just that thing burning off," Shoplock said.

Boise neighbor Patrick Dunslaer said he supports the effort to keep resources where they are needed most.

"I think they do a real good job with wildfires here locally. That's, that's my experience, including out here," Dunslaer said.

"The signs are effective if it reduces calls to the fire district... that are not real fires that they could be spending time someplace else or available for other calls. I think that that's a good, good thing to have happen," Dunslaer said.

Dunslaer added that visitors should always stay alert when recreating.

"It's always good to have a sense of awareness and look around in the environment and pay attention," Dunslaer said.