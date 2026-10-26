Costco pulls plug on plans for store on Hill Road in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Officials in Eagle announced Monday that Costco has withdrawn its application for a store on Hill Road.

A city spokesperson said the retailing giant notified the city on Oct. 16.

“The city has been given no information nor has any knowledge if Costco is considering a different location within Eagle, or surrounding area,” Eagle spoksperson Laura Williams said in an email Monday afternoon.

The announcement comes after rumors floated last month that the company had pulled its plans.

Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter Greenlee Clark reported in early September that city officials said the application remained active. You can watch Clark’s report in the video player below.

Eagle planning official says Costco application near Highway 55 has not been pulled

Costco submitted an application in July for a store on a 27-acre plot of land off Hill Road between Highway 55 and North Horseshoe Bend Road.

Following the application, neighbors near the site expressed concerns over traffic, safety and quality of life issues.

Costco first confirmed it was exploring a store at the location as early as December 2025 .

While Costco’s Hill Road location is now in doubt, the retailer is moving ahead with a grand opening and ribbon cutting of its store on Meridian Road near the Kuna-Meridian border on Nov. 5