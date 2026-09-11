Eagle Costco application near Highway 55 and Hill Road has not been pulled

EAGLE, Idaho — Rumors circulating online this week claiming that Costco had pulled its proposed development near Highway 55 and Hill Road in Eagle are not accurate, according to the city's planning and zoning administrator.

Daniel Miller said the application remains active, though it has been placed on hold while Costco works through conditions from the Ada County Highway District and the Idaho Transportation Department.

WATCH | Eagle planning official says Costco application near Highway 55 has not been pulled

Eagle planning official says Costco application near Highway 55 has not been pulled

"Costco submitted their application several months back. It's been transmitted to agencies, and it's been under review by city staff," Miller said.

RELATED | Costco submits official application to build warehouse in Eagle

Miller said the city is waiting for Costco to resolve those outstanding conditions before reengaging with the review process.

"My understanding is that they are working through a few things, through conditions from ACHD and ITD, and once those get resolved, they'll come back to us, and we will continue to move things forward as they're ready," Miller said.

Neighbors who have been following the project closely since December reached out to Idaho News 6 this week after hearing claims the application had been withdrawn. Miller said he has attempted to get clarity from the applicant's representative but has not yet received a response.

RELATED | Eagle residents voice mixed reactions to Costco development proposal

"I've reached out to the applicant's representative, two times to inquire about that exact item and have not heard back from them, so the item has not been pulled from the city at this point," Miller said.

The questions come as a separate but related matter returns to Eagle City Council. Quarry Village — a development agreement approved for the same property in 2021 — is up for a 5-year extension through 2031. The property owner reached out to the city to request the extension to ensure that if Costco does not move forward, the Quarry Village entitlements do not expire in the meantime.

Miller said the two projects are distinct and only one can ultimately be built on the property.

"So they're on the same piece of land, but they're separate applications, separate, separate entitlements," Miller said.

RELATED | Neighbors near Eagle's proposed Costco site say traffic, safety, and quality of life are at stake

Miller explained how the two applications interact. If Costco moves forward, its development agreement modification would override the existing Quarry Village entitlements. If Costco does not move forward — whether by withdrawal, denial, or another outcome — the property owner would still have her Quarry Village entitlements in place to pursue that development instead.

"It will be one or the other in the end or something else completely different potentially as well," Miller said.

The Quarry Village extension request was originally noticed for a public hearing before city council this past Tuesday, but a sign posted on the property referenced a planning and zoning commission hearing rather than a city council hearing. Miller said that constituted improper notice under state statute, requiring the property to be re-noticed. The hearing has been rescheduled for Oct. 13, the first city council meeting of October.