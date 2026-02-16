Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Idaho leaders hold press conference regarding 'Anti-LGBTQ' bills

Idaho News 6
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday at 12:30 p.m. MT, leaders from across Idaho will hold a press conference to discuss legislation that they say targets the LGBTQ community.

Those bills include House Bill 607 (HB-607), House Bill 561 (HB-561), House Bill 557 (HB-557), and House Bill 516 (HB-516).

HB-607 would mandate sex-seperated restrooms and changing facilities at government buildings as well as public businesses statewide.

HB-561 would bar cities and counties from flying official flags created after Jan. 1, 2023 — including the Progress Pride Flag displayed at Boise City Hall.

HB-557 would eliminate local anti-discrimination laws and ordinances. More than a dozen Idaho cities and counties, including Boise and Meridian, have local rules that include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

And HB-516 would prohibit any classroom instruction that covers topics connected to sexual orientation or gender identity.

