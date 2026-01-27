Following Pride Flag controversy, Idaho lawmakers debate stricter flag display rules with daily penalties

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are considering legislation that would impose daily fines on cities that display unauthorized flags on government property, escalating an ongoing debate over flag displays at public buildings.

Rep. Ted Hill, R-Emmett and Eagle, introduced the bill to strengthen enforcement of existing restrictions on which flags can fly at government facilities. The proposal comes after a law passed last year limited flag displays on government property to a specific list, including the United States flag, state flags, military flags, and recognized tribal flags.

The legislation targets actions taken by Boise after the original law was passed. The Boise City Council previously voted 5-1 to designate the Pride flag as an official city flag, allowing the city to continue flying it within the scope of the law.

Hill criticized Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's approach during committee testimony.

"Public officials that selectively follow the law are lawless and insubordinate and encourage anarchy. This is intolerable," Hill said.

The House State Affairs Committee initially warned the bill could ban longstanding city or county flags and potentially block city event or festival banners. Committee members ultimately amended the legislation to preserve official city and county flags.

However, the committee maintained Hill's proposed penalties: $2,000 per day, per flag, for violations. The bill also grants the attorney general authority to seek court injunctions ordering the removal of unapproved flags.

The amended bill now advances to the full House for consideration.

