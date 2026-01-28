Idaho House committee introduces bill to limit local discrimination protections

BOISE, Idaho — A bill introduced Wednesday in the Idaho House Local Government Committee would limit what cities and counties can include in local nondiscrimination rules.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, would stop local governments from adding protections that are not already part of state law. The Idaho Family Policy Center, a conservative advocacy group, helped draft the proposal.

More than a dozen Idaho cities and counties, including Boise and Meridian, have local rules that include protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Leaders with the Idaho Family Policy Center say those rules can put business owners in conflict with their religious beliefs.

"Government officials have forced bakers, photographers, florists, graphic designers, and wedding venue operators to participate in same-sex wedding ceremonies and pride festivals," said the center's president, Blaine Conzatti. "And that has even taken place here in Idaho... We call on the Idaho Legislature to rein in these rogue local governments by ensuring that these local antidiscrimination ordinances align with state law."

Rep. Steve Berch said in committee that he would not be supporting the motion, arguing that the legislation is "irreconcilable with the principle that government is best when it's closest to the people."

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates echoed Rep. Berch's sentiment, stating in a press release that the bill would take needed power away from local leaders.

“Local communities know their people, their needs, and their values better than anyone else," Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates wrote. "When the state strips local leaders of the ability to respond to issues and protect their residents, it isn’t preserving neutrality – it's government overreach at best."

The committee voted 14-2 to formally introduce the bill, which will occur at a later date.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.