Boise mayor holds news conference on proposed flag bill that would outlaw City Hall pride flag

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday at 11:30 a.m., Boise Mayor Lauren McLean delivered remarks from Boise City Hall regarding her recent testimony on House Bill 561 (HB-561), which would make it illegal to fly any city or county flags that were created after Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2025, the Boise City Council voted to make the Progress Pride Flag an official city flag. That move came in response to Gov. Brad Little signing House Bill 96 (HB-96) into law, which forbade flying non-official flags at government buildings throughout the state.

Mayor Lauren McLean speaks following testimony on proposed flag bill

During the news conference, McLean opened by saying, "I'm disappointed that the committee advanced House Bill 561, which is the next step in the process of stripping cities of our ability to serve and represent our residents, represent our values, and show up for all of Boiseans."

She went on to thank faith leaders and others who provided their testimony during the bill's hearing.

"I want to be clear that here in Boise, we remain fiercely committed to being a safe and welcoming city, that we have a long history of standing up for and with each other, and that includes everyone, our LGBTQ friends, family, neighbors, business owners, and community leaders," said McLean.

When asked if the proposed flag bill could face a lawsuit from the city, McLean declined to discuss "hypotheticals," but added that the city will review any legislation that is passed and ensure the city remains in compliance with state law.

