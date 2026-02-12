Idaho lawmakers advance bathroom bill that would require sex-separated bathrooms in public buildings

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers have advanced a bill that would mandate sex-separated restrooms and changing facilities across government buildings and businesses statewide.

House Bill 607 would require every government building, including airports, libraries, rest areas, and state campgrounds, to provide separate bathrooms based on biological sex. The legislation also extends to all "places of public accommodation," including businesses, entertainment venues, recreation facilities, and transportation facilities.

The legislation was drafted by the Idaho Family Policy Center, and expands upon Idaho's existing bathroom law, which the center also drafted.

Under the legislation, any person who encounters a member of the opposite sex in a designated government restroom or changing facility could sue for $10,000 per incident, plus additional damages for "psychological, emotional, and physical harm," plus attorney's fees.

Private businesses found in violation would be liable for all damages, "attributable to its negligence," which would include fees for psychological, emotional, and physical harm. Civil action brought after a violation must be filed within two years after the incident.

The bill includes 11 specific exemptions, including:



Single-occupancy and family restrooms

Emergency situations and natural disasters

Maintenance and cleaning staff

medical assistance providers

Law enforcement officials engaged in law enforcement activities

Family members or guardians assisting someone in need

Coaching staff and personnel, with reasonable steps to ensure no person is in a state of undress

Government entities and businesses may provide "reasonable accommodations" to individuals unwilling or unable to use facilities designated for their sex, but the bill specifies that accommodations cannot include access to facilities designated for the opposite sex while members of that sex are present or could be present.

The State Affairs Committee passed the bill 9-5, and it now heads to the House floor for consideration.

During the State Affairs Committee hearing, public comment stretched over 45 minutes. Supporters claimed that the bill would appropriately protect women's privacy in public bathrooms, while detractors said the law would unnecessarily targets people with gender identities that don't conform to their biological sex.

If approved by both chambers and signed by the governor, the new rules would be implemented on July 1, 2026.