Boise Mayor removes pride flag at City Hall after governor signs flag bill

BOISE, Idaho — As of today, the pride flag no longer flies above Boise City Hall.

Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise City Council President Meredith Stead announced the flag's removal via emailed statements.

The move comes after Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 561 into law, which imposes punitive measures on municipal governments that fly flags not on the state's approved list. Approved flags include the U.S. Flag, state flags, military flags, recognized tribal flags, and official city of County flags created prior to Jan. 1, 2023. The bill also permits the use of the Basque flag during the Jaialdi festival.

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Municipal governments that defy the law could be subject to fines of $2,000 per flag each day that the outlawed flag is displayed.

Mayor McLean said the bill was written: "to prevent Boise from expressing our values by flying our official Pride flag, something we have done with the support of our community for more than a decade." She goes on to explain that since the taxpayer would shoulder any penalties, she will comply with the law and take down the flag.

"Because the law includes a substantial penalty – one that would ultimately fall on the taxpayers of Boise to shoulder—I decided to take down the city’s official Pride flag. But let me be clear: Boise’s values have not changed, and they are not defined by any single action taken at the Statehouse." Lauren McLean, Mayor of Boise

"We are reviewing all legal avenues and considering next steps," McLean said. "To our LGBTQ+ friends, family, and neighbors: you are an essential part of Boise. You are welcome here. You belong here. And no law can change that."

"We are taking it down because the law forces us to, but our commitment to every person who has looked at that flag and felt seen does not waver for a single moment," said Council President Stead.

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