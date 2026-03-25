BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise School District teacher says she faced retaliation after reporting concerns about colleague Gavin Snow. Snow was later identified by police as a suspect in a child sexual exploitation case.

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Now, lawmakers are considering new whistleblower protections.

Marianne Baker, a former special education teacher at Valley View Elementary, said teaching “was everything I always wanted to do as a little girl.”

WATCH: A former Boise teacher says she reported concerns about a colleague

Former Boise teacher alleges retaliation after reporting concerns about aide tied to child exploitation case

Baker said her career came to an abrupt end in 2025 after she reported concerns about Snow, a special education aide who worked in her classroom.

According to a tort claim filed against the district, Baker alleges she faced retaliation after raising those concerns.

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Baker said the situation began with what she described as a small but concerning moment in a classroom restroom, when she saw Snow leaving with his phone in hand – something she said violated school policy.

“I saw him coming toward me, rushing out, and he had his phone up on his hand,” Baker said.

Boise Police later said they found sexually explicit images of children on Snow’s phone. Within days, Snow died by suicide as officers moved to take him into custody.

Baker said she did not initially suspect abuse but became concerned about what she described as a pattern of behavior and reported it through her chain of command.

“I went out on a limb and reported him, not knowing if I was right,” she said.

Weeks later, Baker said she was placed on administrative leave, later forced to resign, and ultimately charged with failure to report abuse.

Prosecutors alleged Baker had reason to believe abuse was occurring and did not report it within the required time frame. Baker maintains she reported her concerns as soon as she believed something was wrong.

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A judge later dismissed the charges.

Still, Baker said the experience cost her tens of thousands of dollars and ended her teaching career.

“All I could feel was my heart in my throat. How could this be happening?” she said.

“I lost a 30-year career… I did the right thing, and I feel like I am being punished.”

In her tort claim, Baker alleges wrongful termination, retaliation and civil rights violations, seeking damages exceeding $1 million.

Her case is not the only claim tied to the Snow investigation.

A separate tort claim filed by a family whose child was identified as a potential victim alleges failures in reporting and protection and seeks more than $50 million in damages.

In a statement to Idaho News 6, the family, through a representative, say: “Any report of inappropriate or concerning behavior – no matter how seemingly minor – should have been addressed immediately and handled with the utmost seriousness.”

Baker also recently spoke at the Idaho Statehouse in support of legislation aimed at strengthening protections for whistleblowers and requiring reports of suspected abuse to be made directly to law enforcement.

“I beg of you, please recognize this bill...for us as whistleblowers, for us as mandatory reporters,” Baker said during a committee meeting at the Idaho Statehouse on Thursday, March 19.

The Idaho Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 1412, which now heads to the House.

The Boise School District has not responded to requests for comment on the allegations or the proposed legislation.