Boise School District reaches settlements with families in Gavin Snow abuse case, totalling $7M

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District announced on Tuesday that it has reached financial settlements with the families of seven students who were impacted by the actions of Valley View Elementary special education assistant Gavin Snow.

The total value of the settlements is $7 million.

Gavin Snow was accused of producing child sexual abuse material in January of 2025. Snow died by suicide shortly thereafter.

Previous tort claims filed by the families against the Boise School District sought to collect approximately $152,000,000.

In a news release, the Boise School District indicates that the district's insurance provider will cover $2M of the $7M total. The remaining funds will be paid by "reducing funding to non-classroom related expenses, including the district’s facility maintenance fund."

The district goes on to explain that the settlements must be approved by a court before funds can be distributed to the claimants. So far, the court has approved one settlement agreement that amounts to $2,777,000.

An external law firm is currently conducting an "independent workplace investigation" to identify student safety gaps and ensure instructor accountability moving forward.