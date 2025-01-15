Parent speaks out about Valley View staffer, recalls similar incident at Fairmont Junior High

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District confirmed late Friday that Gavin Snow, a special education assistant at Valley View Elementary, died by suicide after officers attempted to arrest him on charges of producing sexually exploitative materials involving children.

Kaelin Naramore’s son attends Valley View Elementary. She says the news brought back painful memories of a similar situation that impacted her family at Fairmont Junior High two years ago.

“The first thing that went through my mind was just, like, deja vu. Because my older son was a student at Fairmont two years ago. And almost the exact same type of thing had happened. There was... [a] teacher there, a counselor who... allegations and then charges were brought against him for sexual abuse to students at the school," Naramore said.

That counselor was Scott Crandall.

As Idaho News 6 reported extensively in 2023, Crandall was a counselor at Fairmont Junior High, accused of sexual misconduct. Crandall also died by suicide as police began investigating.

Naramore says she believes the district’s response to the situation at Valley View was faster and more transparent than what happened at Fairmont. However, she says she still wants more done to protect her kids.

“And we have these kiddos who come home with us at the end of the day and we don't know what they've experienced and we have a lot of questions,” Naramore said.

In an email to parents Monday, the district told families that Snow only worked with younger students in a self-contained special education class. The district encouraged anyone with additional information to contact police.

Boise police say they’re still looking for additional victims.

In a statement, police said they started investigating Snow on Jan. 9 after receiving a tip. Officers seized his electronic devices Friday morning and found evidence that led them to attempt to arrest him. Police say Snow died from a self-inflicted injury during the attempt.

"Just the fact that the school was working with the police department, that was also good to hear because I felt like maybe that didn't happen quickly enough two years ago,” Naramore said.

For Naramore, the question now is whether the district is doing enough to keep students safe. She says the district also needs to rebuild trust with parents — a trust she says was broken.

“At a school level, it's been a great experience. And overall, I feel like my kids are safe,” she said

