Former Boise teacher alleges retaliation after reporting concerns as new student safety bill advances

BOISE, Idaho — A bill aimed at changing how schools handle abuse allegations advanced out of committee Thursday after hours of public testimony at the Statehouse.

Senate Bill 1412, known as the Idaho Student Safety and Educator Disclosure Act, would require schools to report suspected abuse directly to law enforcement and expand protections for educators who report concerns. The bill now heads to the Senate floor.

WATCH: A former Boise teacher says she faced retaliation after reporting concerns as a new bill advances

Former Boise teacher alleges retaliation after reporting concerns as new bill advances

The proposal comes as cases involving alleged misconduct in schools continue to surface across Idaho, including a new tort claim filed this week against the Boise School District tied to a previous abuse case.

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For former Boise School District teacher Tori Doell, the issue is personal.

“I did nothing wrong. I did my job… I was protecting my children,” Doell said.

Doell said that during the 2010–2011 school year, she reported concerns after she says she saw a convicted sex offender spending time on campus at a Boise School district elementary school. She alleges that instead of action, she faced retaliation.

“Nothing was happening… I started getting harassed and retaliated against,” she said.

Doell said the situation became so difficult that she ultimately felt forced to leave her job.

Stories like hers were central to testimony heard by lawmakers Thursday, where educators and former students described incidents they say were handled internally or never reported to law enforcement.

“Little did I know before it was too late, none of my reports had made it beyond the district’s leadership into law enforcement,” said Laura Boulton, a former teacher who also testified.

Supporters of Senate Bill 1412 say the legislation is designed to address those concerns.

“In some cases, individuals have been able to move between schools without full disclosure,” said Sen. Tammy Nichols, the bill’s sponsor.

The bill would require schools to report suspected abuse to law enforcement and would prohibit schools from relying solely on internal investigations. It also includes provisions requiring disclosure of past misconduct during hiring and adds whistleblower protections for school employees.

Doell said changes like those could have made a difference.

“I hope some of our reporting system can change… that every employee has the right to call the police immediately with anything they suspect,” she said.

The push for legislation comes as misconduct cases continue to emerge statewide, including criminal cases in other districts and the latest tort claim filed against the Boise School District.

“We need to help protect our children in the schools,” Doell said.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the Boise School District for comment but did not receive a response. The district is currently on spring break.

