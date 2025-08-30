BOISE, Idaho — The final day of the floating season is on Monday. That will be the last day that people can rent equipment and take the shuttle from Barber Park courtesy of Float the Boise.

The final weekend was in doubt earlier this week as the river had elevated levels of E. coli in the water. An advisory was never issued, and by Friday, the numbers had fallen into a safer range. You can check the current levels right here.

WATCH: See what kind of watercrafts people used for the final weekend—

Floaters head out for one last hurrah on the Boise River

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent showed up at Barber Park on Saturday afternoon to find the area not as busy as expected. Most of the people he talked to were floating the river for the first time this season.

"We are floating the river, dude, it is going to be a good time," said Kyle, who had a unique unicorn to float down the river. "Oh, this bad mamma jamma right here, we are hoping it makes it all the way down the river."

The season started late because of high water levels after an extended spring run-off. Still, Float the Boise estimates more than 150,000 people made the six-mile float from Barber Park to Ann Morrison.

ALSO READ | Floating the Boise River is a time-honored summer tradition in the City of Trees

The biggest thing that stood out to me after several trips down the river is that people seem to get more confident navigating the river. The numbers back that up as Boise Fire received 29 calls this summer compared to 41 last year and 137 in 2022.

This year, nearly 50,000 people rode the shuttle, and more than 20,000 people rented rafts, kayaks, or tubes. However, most people still bring their own, including Kyle with his giant unicorn.

"It's the best way to get out and go have some fun with friends and family," said Kyle. "You have the trees, you got the river, and you get to be outside."

People can continue to float the river after Monday; they will just need to have their own equipment and run their own shuttle.

We will continue to monitor the E. coli levels in the Boise River, as the reason why the levels spiked has yet to be determined.