High E. coli levels prompt water quality testing at popular Boise River takeout spot

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has requested additional water quality testing at the Boise River's popular floating takeout spot at Ann Morrison Park after concerning E. coli levels were detected.

The final official weekend of the Boise River float season could come with a health advisory as officials investigate unusual bacterial contamination levels.

"The high levels of E. coli in this particular area are unusual," said Beth Spelsberg, senior water quality standards scientist with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the city of Boise when these unhealthy levels were reported earlier this week. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said the spike in E. coli calls for Boise to conduct more water quality testing, especially after mid-week rainstorms.

"They manage their ponds very carefully and closely, and they are able to close those. The river is different because the water is moving. They're not going to close the river, so we're just trying to figure out if this is a legitimate concern for everyone, and what we should be doing next," Spelsberg said.

The city usually sounds the alarm at around 235 units per 100 milliliters. Tests taken on Monday returned much higher numbers of 325 units.

"I think the city went out today and they took another test, and so we are waiting for the results of that, and we'll help them interpret that outcome," Spelsberg said.

At the takeout spot, one recreator and his friend said they spent Thursday afternoon floating on the Boise River.

"I didn't think it was dirty, I was just surprised that I couldn't see the bottom of the river," Lars said after floating. He added that warning signs should be immediately placed if the new water quality tests come back high.

The Department of Health and Welfare doesn't have any warnings listed for the Boise River yet.

If you do float or swim in the river, don't swallow the water and make sure to pick up after your pets.

If you plan to recreate on the Boise River on Friday, parking at Ann Morrison will be unavailable due to the Spirit of Boise hot air balloon event.