Floating the Boise River is a time-honored summer tradition in the City of Trees

BOISE, Idaho — This first official weekend to float the Boise River was spoiled by the weather, so we wanted to show you what promised to be a busy & beautiful July weekend on the water.

We showed up at Barber Park around noon on Saturday. The park was packed with people and their vessels of choice to float the six-mile stretch from Barber Park to Ann Morrison.

Watch the video to see families enjoying the Boise River

Floating the Boise River is a summer tradition in the City of Trees

The Schumaker family was in town from Lewiston, and this marked the final event of their family reunion. They were able to park, rent their tubes and rafts, and have a shuttle waiting for them at the take-out— all thanks to the amenities provided by Ada County Parks and Waterways.

"We are really excited," said Kylie Schumaker, who was doing this float for the first time. "It’s nice for all of us to get together and see each other; we don’t get to do that a lot."

I floated the river before the official start of the season. At that point, the Boise River was flowing at 1,200 cubic feet per second (CFS), and during that time, a floater from Arizona drowned.

However, the river has dropped to 750 CFS, and it was easy to spot places where the Boise Fire Department had previously cut branches to make the float safer.

"It’s honestly the best thing to do in the Treasure Valley," said Boston Young, who has floated the river many times in his life. "Sometimes you will see a lot of branches, so you want to be aware of those and the rapids, but it is a pretty safe ride."

You can make this float safer by wearing life jackets, not tying tubes together, and refraining from drinking alcohol on the river.

When I paddleboard down the river with my dog, we both wear life jackets, but it is also common to see these guidelines not being followed.

There was a steady stream of floaters taking out at Ann Morrison Park around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. If you want to avoid the crowds, I have found success on weekdays, morning floats, and evening runs, but summer in Boise wouldn't be the same without floating the Boise River.

"Absolutely, 100 percent," said Ken Farrell. "This is a lifetime experience, Boise is the place to be, man, it is fantastic."

For more information and tips on floating the river, check out Float The Boise, and as always, KNOW BEFORE YOU GO!