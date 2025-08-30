Boise River water quality improves drastically after E. coli spike

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise River is clearing up after a water test earlier this week revealed a significant spike in E. coli, a bacterium that can cause serious infections when ingested.

On Monday, a water testing sample revealed that the Boise River at Ann Morrison Park had 325.5 units of E. coli per 100 milliliters. The City of Boise typically issues a warning at around 235 units per 100 milliliters.

As a result, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality ordered more testing, and on Friday afternoon, those tests revealed a significant drop in E. coli to 95.9 units per 100 milliliters, which is well within the safe range for swimming and water-based activities.

From May to September each year, the City of Boise tests the water quality in the Boise River and its surrounding ponds weekly for the public's safety as well as regulatory compliance.

The City of Boise advises anyone using the Boise River or the city's swimming ponds to stay safe by adhering to the following safety tips:



Don’t ingest the water

Wash your hands after use

Be sure to shower after swimming

Pick up after your dog when using Boise parks or other recreation areas

Keep pets out of the water

Don’t feed geese or ducks

