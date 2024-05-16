Family files $10M lawsuit against St. Lukes, multiple agencies in high profile 2022 child welfare case

BOISE, Idaho — Two lawsuits filed in federal court in March accuse almost a dozen Treasure Valley individuals and agencies of mishandling a child welfare case in 2022 that led to protests, arrests, and a brief lockdown at a local hospital.

Levi and Marissa Anderson, along with Diego Rodriguez and Miranda Chavoya, have filed lawsuits against St. Luke's Hospital, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the City of Meridian, and several other individuals after a missed doctor's appointment ultimately led to the Andersons' infant being taken into state custody while health officials assessed his welfare.

The child was taken to St. Luke's where he received treatment. In the lawsuits, the family claims the treatment was "poor", claiming the child was abducted, resulting in emotional distress and physical harm to the Andersons.

The lawsuit outlines claims of kidnapping, child endangerment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, official misconduct, negligent training and supervision, abuse of process, unlawful arrest, intentional battery, unlawful and excessive force, negligence, sexual abuse, and defamation.

The court documents claim the infant was kidnapped and that it was a form of political retaliation against Diego Rodriguez and Ammon Bundy. The complaint includes a demand for a jury trial.

The suit filing follows a lawsuit from July 2023 where St. Luke's Health Center alleged that Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez exploited the infant to benefit themselves financially and to recruit members in a smear campaign against the hospital.

The plaintiffs in the filed suit are asking for $1,000,000 in damages from each defendant, totaling $10,000,000 for the four defendants.