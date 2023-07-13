St. Luke's civil trial against Ammon Bundy proceeds, even with no defendant in attendance.

BOISE, Idaho — The civil trial against Ammon Bundy is proceeding, regardless of his and co-defendant Diego Rodriguez being absent.

St. Luke's Health Center has brought the complaint alleging Bundy and Rodriguez exploited an infant to benefit themselves financially and for personal gain, to recruit members in a smear campaign. Included in their complaint are accusations of trespassing, blocking patient access, and harassing anyone attempting to enter the facility or connected with the care of an infant.

St. Luke's claims that Bundy and his group posed a threat to the public during a protest preventing workers and patient's from entering St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian and Boise in March 2022.

The protest led to St. Luke's hiring additional security for the facility, rerouting ambulances and sending patients to other facilities. After several attempts and warnings to allow access to the facility, the hospital contacted police and had Bundy arrested for trespassing.

In retaliation, the defendants went on to publically accuse St. Luke's of kidnapping, conspiracy to kill children, and administering improper treatment for financial gain.

This all stems from the Department of Health and Welfare initiating a follow-up check on a 10-month-old child that had been treated for dehydration and malnutrition, and the parents refusing to allow further medical treatment. Ada County Sheriff's removed the child from the home to take the child to the hospital for care.

The hospital claims that its only involvement in the case was to care for the health of the child, and after the child's health improved, the child was released.

During the trial, several witnesses have been brought forward by the plaintiff testifying that they felt threatened, unsafe, and harassed. Concern was escalated due to the reputation and previous actions associated with Bundy and his followers.

Exhibits were admitted into evidence showing the distribution of materials by the defendants calling doctors and members of law enforcement criminals, child traffickers and pedophiles, including home addresses of subjects (a practice known as doxing). All the while asking for donations to their cause.

The plaintiffs outlined levels of connectivity between Freedom Man (an organization run by Rodriguez), People's Rights Network (run by Bundy), Rodriguez, Bundy, and the Bundy Gubernatorial campaign implying a conspiracy.

As defendants have not been present in court so far this week, preventing objections to testimony and exhibits.