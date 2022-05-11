St. Luke's suing over protest that shut down hospital campuses in March

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System filed a lawsuit Wednesday over the protest that shut down both the St. Luke's Boise and Meridian campuses in March 2022.

The health system announced the lawsuit against Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez and several others was filed in state court "based on the targeted and damaging activities surrounding a child protective services case." St. Luke's officials say the defendants listed are "responsible for these actions."

The hospital campuses went into lock down March 15 following the identification of an "external threat." Protesters gathered outside the Boise location and employees and residents of the facility were told to stay in the building and not let anyone in.

The lawsuit alleges Bundy, Rodriguez and others involved organized a "concerted effort to disrupt St. Luke's business through false statements." The complaint also alleges the defendants sought to enhance their standing among followers and used "slick marketing tactics" to spread disinformation in a "coordinated attack of defamation." The defendants listed also allegedly "mischaracterized" the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's decision to intervene in a case for the safety of a child.

"It is important for us to stand up to the bullying, intimidation and disruption, and the self-serving and menacing actions of these individuals, for the protection of our employees and patients, and to ensure our ability to serve our community," said Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System, in a statement.

St. Luke's Health System is seeking financial compensation for the damages and announced plans to donate its portion to the Children at Risk Evaluation Services (CARES) and hopes, should damages be awarded, it will "deter such behavior in the future," according to a news release.

Idaho News 6 reached out to both the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Ammon Bundy for comment and will update should further information become available.

Read the full complaint here: