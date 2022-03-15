DEVELOPING: St. Luke's Boise Medical Center lockdown cleared

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: The lockdown at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center has been lifted.

Update (2:50 p.m., March 15): St. Luke's Boise Medical Center is no longer on lockdown and divert. The Boise hospital has resumed normal operations and services are available for people in need of care. — St. Luke's Health System (@StLukesHealth) March 15, 2022

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center was placed on lockdown following the identification of an "external threat," according to a security alert.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Luke's employees received an automated message that facilities were in lockdown.

"CODE LOCKDOWN THIS IS NOT A DRILL," the memo said. "An external threat has been identified at Boise Hospital location, and a lockdown is in progress."

Due to a security incident, the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center is currently on lockdown and divert. Safety is our top priority. Anyone in need of care should seek alternative health care providers and options. (1/2) — St. Luke's Health System (@StLukesHealth) March 15, 2022

On-scene reports say protesters are gathering outside the downtown Boise location. Facility employees and residents have been instructed not to enter or exit the building. The alert also tells those inside to "not open the doors for anyone" and wait for further instruction.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area.

All ambulances en route to the hospital are being redirected to alternative care centers. Further details about the incident are expected shortly.

