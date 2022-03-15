Watch
DEVELOPING: St. Luke's Boise Medical Center lockdown cleared

Idaho News 6
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 17:23:27-04

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: The lockdown at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center has been lifted.

St. Luke's Boise Medical Center was placed on lockdown following the identification of an "external threat," according to a security alert.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Luke's employees received an automated message that facilities were in lockdown.

"CODE LOCKDOWN THIS IS NOT A DRILL," the memo said. "An external threat has been identified at Boise Hospital location, and a lockdown is in progress."

On-scene reports say protesters are gathering outside the downtown Boise location. Facility employees and residents have been instructed not to enter or exit the building. The alert also tells those inside to "not open the doors for anyone" and wait for further instruction.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area.

All ambulances en route to the hospital are being redirected to alternative care centers. Further details about the incident are expected shortly.

