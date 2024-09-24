Boise School Board decides there will be no school on Election Day

BOISE, Idaho — In a special Boise School Board meeting Monday night, trustees voted to keep Boise students home on election day.

"The district believes canceling classes will ensure the safety of both voters and students," says Deputy Superintendent Nick Smith. The decision is also, in part due to the fact that some BSD schools will be used as polling locations.

This decision came during a Boise School District meeting focused on student security, where officials outlined safety measures following social media threats in a neighboring district.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of mental health support for students, alongside strict lockdown and security procedures.

While some emergency protocols remain confidential to ensure their effectiveness, parents left with a sense of reassurance about the safety of local schools.