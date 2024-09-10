Private safety bulletin between BPD and Boise schools leaked online, sparks school safety concerns

BOISE, Idaho — A confidential safety bulletin between Boise Police and the Boise School District was unintentionally shared publicly online Tuesday, sparking some concerns surrounding school safety.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media, saying the information was “meant for law enforcement officers to be aware that this individual had been released from custody and is now being monitored by ACSO probation officers.”

The leaked bulletin included the name and mugshot of an individual being released from Ada County custody. The bulletin indicated the man's cell phone showed a history of internet searches of several schools. He had also "shown interest in past mass shooting incidents" and "had watched multiple movies about school shootings" prior to his arrest.

Many parents quickly commented concerns, questioning why parents wouldn't be notified of a potential threat.

“We do not have any lawful reason to take this individual into custody as this individual was recently sentenced by a judge, ordered to probation, and is being monitored according to the terms of his probation,” the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Boise Police tell Idaho News 6 the bulletin was sent to Boise schools “out of an abundance of caution and to make their front-line staff aware of the subject.”

The information was not intended for public release, but it quickly made rounds on local social media groups.

Police say there are no charges or warrants for an arrest.

“The Boise Police Department, our School Resource Officers, and school district security often work together to monitor possible threats. At this time, we are not asking for any assistance from the public,” a BPD spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity is always urged to call police.

