Boise School Board addresses safety concerns amid rising threats and security measures

BOISE, Idaho — At a special Boise School Board meeting concerns about school safety took center stage following social media threats in a neighboring district.



The Boise School Board announced that due to security concerns, students will not be in session on Election Day, Tuesday November 5th.

Officials outlined security measures, including the role of resource officers and the process for assessing potential threats.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of mental health support for students, alongside strict lockdown and security procedures.

While some emergency protocols remain confidential to ensure their effectiveness, parents left with a sense of reassurance about the safety of local schools.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Rocio Gil has two sons in the Boise School District, and her husband is the vice principal at Morley Nelson Elementary. “Of course, you worry about everybody, but you try not to... too much,” she shared, tearing up, says Rocio Gil, Boise School District parent.

She attended Monday night's Boise School Board meeting seeking one thing: “It’s just that reassurance that they’re okay,” says Gil.

Concerns about safety have heightened following recent social media threats in the Caldwell School District. “We’re getting a sense there’s a higher temperature around school safety concerns in general,” says Captain Jim Quakenbush of the Community Outreach Division.

Captain Jim Quakenbush presented to parents and administrators on the measures in place to keep schools safe, including the role of school resource officers. “Having highly trained law enforcement capable of appropriate intervention in an educational setting is important,” he noted.

They also discussed how threats are gauged and addressed. “We know that in targeted attacks on schools, as rare as they are, 94% of the time, there was some communication beforehand by the person who committed the act,” says Captain Quakenbush.

Parents were also given information on lockdown procedures, building security, and why certain emergency operations are kept confidential to maintain their effectiveness.

Finally, an emphasis was placed on mental health care for students through community outreach and other programs.“The key to success in a school environment is making sure every student has a positive relationship with at least one adult in the building,” says Captain Quakenbush.

And for parents like Rocio, the meeting brought some sense of relief.“I feel really good. It’s just that reassurance that they’re okay… they do care, and I believe it,” says Gil.