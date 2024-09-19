Treasure Valley schools among latest targets of social media hoax threats

TREASURE VALLEY, ID — The Boise School District released a statement to parents and staff on Thursday morning, addressing a number of threats that have circulated on social media related to schools in the Treasure Valley, including threats at Fairmont Junior High and Capitol High School.

The district says they have been working closely with Boise Police and, after a complete investigation, have determined there is no credible threat to Fairmont, Capital or any other schools in the Boise School District.

BSD's release comes a day after the Caldwell School District sent out a similar release, informing students and parents of a non-credible threat that came through Snapchat and TikTok. After an investigation, law enforcement determined there was no credible threat but the district still implemented additional security and police presence at Caldwell schools on Wednesday.

The Boise School District emphasizes the importance of having ongoing conversations with students about the serious nature of making or engaging with threats on social media. If you or your child encounters a social media threat, BSD asks that you report it immediately to local law enforcement by calling 911 or dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Additional steps can also be taken including taking a screenshot or recording key details such as the username, and using your school’s reporting system. For the reporting of imminent threats, contact the Boise Police Department by calling 911.