Debate over Boise Pride flag heats up as lawmakers consider punitive measures

BOISE, Idaho — Flags have been a hot topic in Idaho politics for years. In April of 2025, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 96 into law, restricting flag displays on public buildings.

The Progress Pride flag flying outside Boise City Hall is at the forefront of a new legislation push at the Idaho Statehouse. The controversial flag was voted in by the Boise City Council in 2025 as an official city flag. The flag's design was developed in 2018 by American artist Daniel Quasar.

Representative Ted Hill of Eagle (R) says he'll be introducing a new version of House Bill 96, which would ban city and county flags created after January 1, 2023, if passed into law.

That would include Boise's current Progress Pride flag.

"It needs to be what unites us, and political flags, ideological flags, and religious flags do not. This is the only thing we should be paying attention to," Hill said.

Idaho's current law does not include enforcement.

And that's what Representative Ted Hill of Eagle says needs to change. "If you want to have a parade and run down and have a parade, you go for it, but the government is representing themselves here, and it needs to be consistent," Hill said.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked Hill if the new law included enforcement. Would the state be able to take down the City of Boise's flag?

Hill said if the new law is passed, the Boise Progressive Pride flag could be taken down.

Debate over Boise Pride Flag heats up

Neighborhood Reporter Don Nelson asked Rep. Hill whether this bill could be perceived as an anti-gay bill directed at the City of Boise and its mayor.

Hill responded that this was not true, arguing that Mayor Lauren McLean could have picked "any agenda."

"What if she was religious, what if she was Muslim, what if she wanted to put the Crescent flag up there and she got agreement with the Council?" Hill asked.

Nelson then asked Mayor McLean why she chose the Progress Pride flag to be flown at City Hall.

"My job is to represent the people of Boise. And I'm thinking of the people of Boise and standing with and for everyone in our community, and continuing to give voice to the values that our residents have. That includes flying our official flag," McLean said.

McLean said she wants to be in compliance with the law, but is committed to Boise's city values.

The proposed legislation will target more than just flags. The bill also aims to restrict non-listed banners on municipally owned property. It comes with a $2000 fine per day, per flag for noncompliance.

The Attorney General may also seek an injunction in the District Court to compel removal.

Mayor McLean said she will wait to see what comes of this new Flag Bill.

"One of the rules I live by is take one day at a time, and I am focused on the people of Boise and the values we share, and doing my best by my constituents and residents with whom I live in community," McLean said.

