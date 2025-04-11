Boise Mayor defends continued display of pride flag despite new Idaho law

BOISE, Idaho — A pride flag outside Boise City Hall raises questions about the enforcement of a new Idaho Law — House Bill 96 that was signed into law by Governor Brad Little amends existing law to provide that a governmental entity shall only display certain flags.

Floor Sponsor Representative Heather Scott said this during the 2025 session: "I believe this bill is necessary for government to be neutral and unified and that government buildings should represent all Idahoans and not be used for political movements or social movements."

Outside Boise's City Hall flies what's known as the "Progress Pride Flag," which was developed in 2018 by American artist Daniel Quasar.

Democratic Representative Monica Church , whose District 19 includes Boise's City Hall told me it is a law that is non enforceable because there is no enforcement agency, and in her view, H.B. 96 is an opportunity for political grandstanding.

I asked Boise Mayor Lauren McLean her thoughts on H.B. 96 and if the nearby state lawmakers are trying to send a message to their neighbors at Boise City Hall.

"For nearly ten years the city has been flying the pride flag and we will continue flying it because we are a safe and welcoming city that values all comers," McLean said. "Just like we are supporting organ donors with a flag this week. We want to be clear that everyone matters."

When asked about legislators who recently passed the law, McLean told Sr. Reporter Don Nelson, "They went home a little while ago, and I'm focused on Boise, and Boiseans."

House Speaker Mike Moyle told me the Attorney General's office could get involved, but probably will wait until the House amends the bill to include penalties in the 2026 session.

Meanwhile on Friday, a group called Yes Idaho raised a flag supporting organ donors who have saved lives, and it was placed on the same pole as the Progress Pride flag, which, according to state law, would also be considered illegal.

I made calls to the Attorney General's office and have not received a reply.