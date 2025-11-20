Boise Bicycle Project seeks donations to make over 600 dream bikes for Treasure Valley kids

DOWNTOWN BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Bicycle Project is preparing to refresh over 600 bikes for kids in the Treasure Valley this holiday season. However, they're still about 100 bikes short of their target and are asking for donations to help bridge the gap.

Executive Director Devin McComas and his team spend months preparing donated bicycles for families throughout the region.

"If they're teachers, if they're social workers, if they're in refugee resettlement, we ask those people to help us identify kids and families who are waiting for that bicycle," McComas said.

The process begins when each child draws their own unique dream bike. The team at Boise Bicycle Project then works to bring those drawings to life.

"In December, we're going to start 'dreamifying' those bikes or decorating them to match that drawing to make that dream a reality," McComas said.

Currently, volunteers are focused on ensuring every bike is safe and ready to ride. The bicycles go through thorough safety inspections and cleaning processes before being designed for their new owners.

The cleaning process ensures each bike looks its best for the children and families who will receive it. After cleaning, every bicycle undergoes a comprehensive safety check to verify that all bearing systems and components are functioning properly.

"We're now fixing the bikes we have and fixing incoming bikes that are donated to get them ready for that event," McComas said.

Much like Santa's workshop at the North Pole, December is spent decorating and adding finishing touches to each bicycle.

For the volunteers involved, the work is meaningful because they know each bike will soon find a new home and create lasting memories with its new owner.

"There's a huge correlation of information that riding a bicycle is incredible for mental and physical health, so we're making sure that we're investing in the health of the young people in our community," McComas said.

Community members with extra children's bikes can drop them off at the back of the Boise Bicycle Project in downtown Boise.

