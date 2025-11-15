Holiday Magic: Scentsy’s Christmas lights Celebration draws families to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The holiday season officially arrived in the Treasure Valley Friday night, as Scentsy welcomed hundreds of families to its campus for the company’s 9th Annual Christmas lights celebration and tree lighting.

The free, family-friendly event has become a holiday tradition for many, featuring a 75-foot Christmas tree wrapped in more than 18,000 lights and a 250-foot light tunnel that surrounds guests in a colorful glow.

Kids and families gathered to take photos, sip warm drinks, and share what they love most about the season.

“It’s definitely pretty cool. I really like all the green and the purple,” said Creed, a young attendee from Meridian.

“I like that it’s bright and colorful,” added Mackenzie, who came with her dad.

For some, the Scentsy light display has been a family tradition for years.

“We’ve been coming to the light show for like 4 to 5 years. We like going through the light tunnel,” said Hailey.

Others enjoyed the show-stopping tree. “I like how the big Christmas tree can change colors,” said Brayden.

From festive lights to treasured traditions, the night highlighted what makes the season special — family, cookies, presents, and time together.

“Me and my sister, and my mom, we always make these special cookies, and we make those every day till Christmas,” Mackenzie said.

“I like the presents,” said Wyatt.

“I like when our grandparents come, so we can hang out with them,” added Hailey.

Scentsy leaders say the annual display is their way of thanking the community and sharing the joy of the holidays.

The lights will remain on every night from sunset to sunrise through January 19th at Scentsy’s Meridian campus, located at 2901 E. Pine Avenue. No tickets or reservations are required.