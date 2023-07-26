Watch Now
Donations coming in at local Albertsons stores supporting the Community Baby Shower

Stop by any Albertsons store today to donate
Join community members in donating items for families in need at any local Albertsons during the Community Baby Shower.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 26, 2023
Donations are coming in at local Albertsons stores around the Valley in support of the Community Baby Shower.

The Community Baby Shower is an annual fundraising and supply donation drive helping to provide support for programs for teens and young families in need in the local area.

Resources provided by the Salvation Army, WICAP, Baby Haven, Baby Steps, Family Advocates and others help supply both baby necessities (diapers/wipes/baby food) and life skills education.

You can donate to the Community Babyshower by visiting the Idaho News 6 website. Albertsons stores all over the Treasure Valley will be accepting hard goods donations (diapers, wipes, baby food, etc.) on July 26.

Learn more about these organizations:

