History of KIVI's Community Baby Shower

BOISE, Idaho — It was an idea former anchor Michelle Edmonds had as she and her husband were starting their own family.

Michelle knew there were too many young mothers who needed help a lot of help. So KIVI-TV reached out to community members to help sponsor this large endeavor, namely Albertsons and Blue Cross of Idaho.

That first year, the station worked with three charity organizations, Baby Boutique in Nampa, Boise's baby steps, and the Caldwell Salvation Army.

Michelle had a little fun promoting the event. She convinced other news anchors to bring their families out to Albertsons and have a shopping competition for the kids.

To make the program really work, agencies offered incentive-based programs, in exchange for attending classes and going to doctor's appointments. Participants would then earn points they can use to redeem for free baby items. It was a classic hand-up, not a handout.

As the years went on, the Community Baby shower grew right along with the massive growth across the Treasure Valley. Even a world pandemic didn't stop the cause. When Covid-19 hit, everyone involved had to get a little more creative to make sure the goods were still getting out.

Last year, the 16th Annual Community Baby Shower helped five agencies.

This year, Idaho News 6, with the Scripps Howard Fund, Albertsons, Victory Greens Stone and Garden Center, The Salvation Army, Western Idaho Community Action Project, St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral "Baby Steps" program, and Family Advocates have joined together to ask for your help.

Idaho News 6 will join with our sponsors to make sure every mother and child who needs help, gets it.

You can make a cash donation on the Idaho News 6 website any time over the next two weeks, or a hard goods donation (like diapers, wipes, baby food) at any Albertsons store in the Treasure Valley on Wednesday, July 26.