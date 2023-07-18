Family Advocates supporting families in Idaho facing hardship

BOISE, Idaho — Safe Kids. Strong Families. Brave Volunteers. These are the supporting principals behind Family Advocates, a local organization dedicated to supporting and providing resources for children in foster care and families facing hardship.

Relying heavily on donations and volunteers, this organization provides education, legal care and supplies to those families in need.

Idaho News 6 Isaiah Sharp talks with members of this team about their mission and services and how they benefit from the Community Baby Shower.

The Community Baby Shower is a fundraising event collecting donations and supplies to help assist young families.

RELATED | History of KIVI's Community Baby Shower

You can donate to the Community Babyshower by visiting the Idaho News 6 website. Albertsons stores all over the Treasure Valley will be accepting hard goods donations (diapers, wipes, baby food, etc.) on July 26.