"We want to continue to follow her direction”: Mayor O’Meara outlines priorities for Middleton

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Middleton City Council has appointed Council President Tim O'Meara as the city’s new mayor following the passing of longtime Mayor Jackie L. Hutchison last week.

O’Meara steps into the role at a pivotal time for one of Canyon County’s fastest-growing communities.

“Her impact in Middleton was quite significant,” O’Meara said, reflecting on Hutchison’s leadership.

City Clerk Monica Hobbs says the appointment provides stability during a time of transition.

“We’re excited there’s a path forward. We’re excited we have leadership in place,” Hobbs said.

Before being appointed mayor, O’Meara was serving his second term on the Middleton City Council, most recently as council president. He also serves as a commissioner on the Middleton Rural Fire District, giving him additional experience in public safety and local governance.

Now filling his vacant council seat is Kelly Greiner, who brings experience working with Middleton Parks and Recreation.

O’Meara says continuing Hutchison’s work is a top priority.

That includes urban renewal efforts and infrastructure upgrades such as sidewalk and curb improvements along Highway 44, as well as long-planned upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

“Hopefully by the end of May, we will have the bond funding secured so that we can break ground this summer on the improvements needed for the wastewater treatment plant,” O’Meara said.

Hutchison was known for redirecting city funds into community improvement projects rather than taking a mayoral salary — a vision O’Meara says will continue guiding city decisions.

“We want to continue to follow her direction and complete her desired outcome in her term,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure, O’Meara identified school overcrowding, managing rapid growth, and easing administrative strain at City Hall as ongoing challenges.

“Our schools are way overcrowded,” O’Meara said, adding that the city hopes to work with state legislators to explore additional funding tools.

He also said the council is looking at ways to make Middleton more developer-friendly while ensuring growth keeps pace with roads, water, and sewer infrastructure.

“It’s a small city, and a lot of people want to live here,” O’Meara said.

City leaders say the focus now is on maintaining continuity while planning for Middleton’s continued growth.

O’Meara and newly appointed councilmember Grenier were formally sworn in during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

