Mayor of Middleton known for 'heartfelt dedication' dies at 74 years-old

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Mayor of Middleton, Jackie L. Hutchison, died at her home on Thursday, "surrounded by family," reports the City of Middleton.

She was 74 years old.

The City praised the mayor's service, saying, "Mayor Hutchison served with heartfelt dedication and an unwavering commitment to the people of Middleton." Hutchinson's term was due to end in December of 2027.

To honor her memory, Middleton City Hall will be closed on Friday, Feb. 27.

Details regarding an upcoming memorial celebration will be shared in the coming days.

For people who would like to send flowers or cards, you may address them to the Hutchison Family, c/o City Hall, 1103 W Main Street Middleton, ID 83644.

