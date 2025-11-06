New state funding could bring a new elementary school to Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho — After yet another failed attempt to pass a school levy, Middleton School District may still have a path forward to build its long-awaited new elementary school—this time, without raising local taxes.

“Our levy didn't pass, obviously disappointed that it didn't pass,” said Superintendent Marc Gee. “There's any number of reasons why that happened, but what it comes down to is we put it out there to our patrons and they said no.”

Just days before Tuesday’s election, the district was approved for $11.1 million from the Public School Facilities Cooperative Fund, a state program that helps school districts build or repair facilities when they can’t raise funds locally.

The district plans to combine that $11 million with $8 million in state modernization funds, which together would cover roughly two-thirds of the cost to build a new elementary school.

The land for the new school—located within Star city limits—was donated by Corey Barton Homes.

“I think it's a fantastic addition to the city of Star that's going to help not just Star, but the city of Middleton and county residents alleviate some overcrowding concerns at the elementary school level,” said Star Mayor Trevor Chadwick.

Chadwick added that the project aligns with Star’s long-term growth plan and that he appreciates the funding approach since it won’t raise property taxes.

Gee said the district hopes to break ground next summer, aiming to open the school by fall 2027.

“If we were able to break ground next summer, there's a good chance we could be in and having students in there in the fall of 2027,” Gee said.

However, Middleton must still hold another bond election in May—and see it fail—to remain eligible for the state funding.

