Pastor and priest face felony charges in Nampa; investigators warn of online dangers

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two religious leaders in Nampa are facing serious criminal charges related to child exploitation, with both cases involving popular messaging applications that highlight growing concerns about internet safety for minors.

Nampa pastor Matthew Masiewicz faces 13 felony charges for possession and distribution of child pornography. Prosecutors said Wednesday that he used the messaging app Kik to distribute disturbing images of children.

During his court appearance, the judge set bail at $2 million, expressing serious concerns about public safety.

"This is not a situation where he should be getting out under any circumstance, really, and if I could do no bail, I would, but I can't. So the court's going to set bail in the amount of $2 million," the judge said.

In a separate case, priest Robert Mendez appeared in a Canyon County courtroom Thursday and is being held on $300,000 bail. Mendez is charged with three felonies, including one count of rape and two counts of sexual battery of a minor.

Prosecutors say Mendez met with a 16-year-old for sex after messaging on the Grindr app. His defense requested a bail reduction, citing community support and no prior criminal history. However, the judge maintained the $300,000 bail, citing Mendez's non-U.S. citizenship and potential flight risk.

Investigators say both cases highlight the growing online risks children face, from social media platforms to private messaging apps.

"On average we get about 100 cyber tips a week from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. There are more and more cyber tips that we're receiving of people online sharing, downloading, uploading, exploiting children," said ICAC Commander Nick Edwards.

Edwards says those tips often stem from the same platforms Idaho kids use every day. He stresses that parents are the first line of defense and says you should always know what your kids are doing online or on their phones while keeping communication open and adapting guidance to fit their child's age.

"In full disclosure, we do undercover chat operations—investigators posing as 13-year-old girls—and we have men showing up to engage in misconduct with a child," Edwards said.

ICAC recommends parents stay engaged, watch for warning signs, and use available resources on ICAC's website if they suspect anything suspicious online.

Masiewicz is expected back in Canyon County court on October 7, and Mendez is scheduled for October 23.

Idaho News 6 will continue following these cases as they make their way through the court system.

