Nampa Pastor arraigned on 13 charges for possessing and soliciting child pornography

WARNING: This article contains graphic descriptions that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

A Nampa Pastor, Matthew Masiewicz, was arraigned in Canyon County Court on Wednesday on 13 charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The incidents reportedly occurred between March 21 and March 30 of this year. Court documents indicate that Masiewicz, a pastor at Sovereign Grace Fellowship in Nampa, possessed and distributed various child-exploitative material using the Kik messaging app. In one instance, the accused is said to have used artificial intelligence to create an obscene visual depiction of a nude "prepubescent" female.

Watch the arraignment proceeding

Nampa Pastor Faces More Than a Dozen Felonies Tied to Child Pornography

Judge John Meienhofer, who presided over the arraignment, set Masiewicz's bail at $2 million. If convicted, Masiewicz faces the possibility of serving consecutive life sentences.

“This is somebody who is vocally a pastor. He's in a position of trust. This has been going on for months," said Judge Meienhofer. "The images are horrific as described. This is not a situation where he should be getting out [pretrial] under any circumstances. If I could do no bail, I would, but I can't."

The judge has issued a no-contact order for all children under the age of 18, with the lone exception being his son, who is 17 years old.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Sovereign Grace Fellowship for comment, but has yet to hear back.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7 with Justice Ryan K. Dowell presiding.