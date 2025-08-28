Nampa Priest arrested on charges of sexual battery of a minor

NAMPA, Idaho — On Wednesday afternoon, Nampa Police arrested a local priest, 45-year-old Robert Mendez Esquivel of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, on charges of sexual battery of a minor 16 to 17 years of age.

A news release from the Nampa Police Department states that the criminal charge was the result of an investigation by the Nampa Police Department's Persons Crimes Detectives.

Police say that the victim was not a juvenile from the church or its affiliated school.

The investigation remains ongoing to ensure there are no additional victims. Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.

According to the Diocese of Boise website, Father Robert “Toto” Mendez joined St. Paul’s Parish in Nampa in August of 2022.

Mendez began his work for the Catholic Church in India as a member of the Neocatechumenal Way.

The Diocese of Boise describes the Neocatechumenal Way as a form of missionary work where "missionaries live among the poor, adapting to their customs and preaching the gospel through the way they live."

Mendez was later ordained as a priest and served in three parishes in his home country of Costa Rica before moving to the United States.

After contacting several dioceses in the United States, he spoke with Father Caleb Vogel, the vicar general of the Diocese of Boise, and moved to Nampa.

The Diocese of Boise released the following statement regarding Mendez's arrest:

With a heavy and sorrowful heart, I share the troubling news that our brother, Father Robert (Toto) Mendez, was arrested this afternoon in Nampa, Idaho. It is our understanding that he faces charges of sexual battery of a minor. At present, we have few details, but as this matter unfolds in the public eye, we expect to learn more. In light of these grave circumstances, I have removed Father Toto’s faculties pending further clarity.

I humbly ask for your fervent prayers, for the alleged victim, for Father Toto, for the faithful of St. Paul’s community in Nampa, and for our entire Diocese as we navigate this painful moment. May we entrust ourselves to the intercession of St. Michael the Archangel, seeking his protection and guidance.

In Christ’s mercy,

Bishop Peter

His arraignment is today, and we will continue to update this story.