New details emerge in Nampa pastor's child pornography case

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — New court documents reveal details about how a Nampa pastor charged with 13 felonies for possession and distribution of child pornography used artificial intelligence to create some of the illegal images.

Pastor Matthew Masiewicz of Sovereign Grace Fellowship was arrested this week after investigators with Idaho's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served search warrants at his home and church. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Idaho News 6 through a public records request, some of the child pornography was uploaded from the IP address at the church.

Investigators say they found disturbing videos involving children on Masiewicz's computer and cell phone.

The affidavit says that when police initially questioned him at home, Masiewicz denied any involvement. However, when detectives referenced their knowledge of his activity on the messaging app "Kik," he stood up, put his hands behind his back, and said, "I'm going to own this."

Prosecutors say Masiewicz used the messaging app to distribute the illegal images.

During questioning, investigators say Masiewicz denied physical contact with any juveniles but admitted to using artificial intelligence to alter adult pornography so that the women would instead look like children.

The suspect had deleted the app in an effort to "walk in repentance" and didn't think what he was doing was illegal, telling detectives the Kik app was "dark" and "it pulls you in," according to the affidavit.

Court documents reveal that Masiewicz's wife also started questioning his actions in front of detectives. He told investigators his addiction started a long time ago and that he felt he had to hide it because he was a pastor.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Sovereign Grace Fellowship multiple times for comment, but has not yet heard back. Masiewicz is no longer listed on the church's website.

Masiewicz is scheduled to return to court on October 7th.

