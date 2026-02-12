CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Hundreds of people were detained during a multi-agency raid at La Catedral Racetrack in Wilder last October. Now, a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Idaho alleges the raid violated civil rights and targeted the Latino community.

The lawsuit could be a turning point in holding law enforcement accountable for the October 19 raid, according to Estefania Mondragon, Executive Director of Poder of Idaho.

"This is one step in getting justice for those families that were mishandled during that raid," Mondragon said.

According to the ACLU lawsuit, more than 200 officers carried out what was described as a gambling investigation targeting five people, but hundreds were detained.

The lawsuit names ICE, the FBI, Canyon County, the cities of Caldwell and Nampa, and other local law enforcement leaders, alleging civil rights violations and racial discrimination.

“I hope that justice does prevail”: Community reacts to ACLU lawsuit over Wilder raid

Juana Rodriguez, one of the plaintiffs, shared her story exclusively with Idaho News 6 shortly after the raid, saying she was unable to care for her 3-year-old son while her father was detained by ICE.

"Why did they arrest hundreds for an indefinite amount of time? That's not how you do it," Mondragon said.

Immigration attorney Rolando Ruano says the lawsuit could have implications beyond Wilder, sending a message that civil rights violations won't be ignored.

"It would also set a precedent for future administrations or any agencies, local or federal, who might try to do similar things in violating people's constitutional rights," Ruano said.

Mondragon criticized the targeting of U.S. citizens who were at the racetrack for entertainment.

"To criminalize U.S. citizens that were just there to view the horse races, eat food, and enjoy an evening with their families… I think it's just ridiculous, and I'm looking forward to seeing what the lawsuit brings forward, and I hope that justice does prevail," Mondragon said.

Ruano expressed optimism about the legal proceedings.

"Hopefully the courts will see it in a positive light and protect those who are impacted by these ICE raids," Ruano said.

Idaho News 6 reached out to every agency named in the lawsuit. The City of Caldwell, Idaho State Police and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office say they cannot comment at this time. The City of Nampa says it is taking the matter seriously and is committed to following the legal process.

