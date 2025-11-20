Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodElmore County

Actions

Wilder raid detainees to be freed from Elmore County, Bingham County

Image (84).jpg
Victoria Rodriguez / Idaho News 6
Image (84).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A previously detained individual who was taken into custody during the federal law enforcement raid in Wilder has been released from the Elmore County Jail.

Mari Ramos, the executive director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, says that people detained during the raid in Wilder will be released this evening from the Elmore County Jail and the Bingham County Jail after a court order mandated that they be freed from custody.

A woman whom Idaho News 6 previously interviewed is at the Elmore County Jail waiting to be reunited with her father.

Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter, Victoria Rodriguez, is at the Elmore County Jail in Mountain Home and will continue to provide updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights