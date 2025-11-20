Wilder raid detainees to be freed from Elmore County, Bingham County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A previously detained individual who was taken into custody during the federal law enforcement raid in Wilder has been released from the Elmore County Jail.

Mari Ramos, the executive director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, says that people detained during the raid in Wilder will be released this evening from the Elmore County Jail and the Bingham County Jail after a court order mandated that they be freed from custody.

A woman whom Idaho News 6 previously interviewed is at the Elmore County Jail waiting to be reunited with her father.

Idaho News 6 neighborhood reporter, Victoria Rodriguez, is at the Elmore County Jail in Mountain Home and will continue to provide updates.