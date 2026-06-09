Homedale seniors find support in neighboring communities as senior center remains shuttered

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — For years, the Homedale Senior Center served as a gathering place for local seniors, offering meals, activities, and opportunities to stay connected with friends.

Now, as an ongoing legal dispute keeps the center closed, neighboring communities are stepping in to help fill the gap.

For months, many Homedale seniors have been without access to the center they once relied on. While litigation surrounding the facility continues, local volunteers and senior centers in neighboring communities are focused on ensuring seniors still have places to gather.

At the Wilder Fire Station, seniors continue participating in Fit and Fall exercise classes. Meanwhile, the Parma Senior Center has opened its doors for meals, social events, and other activities.

"In an imperfect world that we're in right now with the senior center in Homedale, we make the best of what we have and do what we can do for the seniors to keep them as continuously involved as they can be with their friends," said Nancy Carver, a Homedale senior and Fit and Fall leader.

WATCH: The Parma Senior Center is opening its doors to displaced Homedale seniors

Homedale seniors find support in neighboring communities as senior center remains closed

The Parma Senior Center recently began welcoming Homedale seniors and, in some cases, helping provide transportation to and from activities.

"We reached out to Homedale because they have nowhere to go," said Angie Hensley, a cook at the Parma Senior Center. "Everybody should have somewhere to go. Why not go here?"

Hensley said the effort reflects the center's mission of providing a welcoming space for anyone seeking companionship, a hot meal, or a place to spend time with others.

"As long as we're able to pick them up and they have somewhere to go, they have somewhere to congregate," Hensley added.

Volunteers say the benefits extend far beyond food.

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"It makes my heart happy because I feel that if I wasn't being up here to help someone, eventually someone would have to help me because I'd be home all the time," said Parma Senior Center volunteer Sheila Keith.

Those involved say maintaining social connections has been especially important during the closure.

While the future of the Homedale Senior Center remains uncertain, seniors say having alternative places to gather has helped restore a sense of normalcy.

"They get to recreate that now, and that's been very exciting for them, to be able to have that feeling again of their friends," Carver said.

Court records show litigation involving the Homedale Senior Center remains ongoing, with a jury trial currently scheduled for February 2027.

Idaho News 6 will continue following developments in the case as legal proceedings move forward.

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