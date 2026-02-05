Homedale neighbors say it's high time to reopen their senior center

HOMEDALE, Idaho — The battle over who runs the Homedale Senior Center may be headed to court. The center's been closed since New Year's Day 2026, as the center's governance remains in question.

"Homedale is a good town. This has never happened at the senior center, and I hope it never happens again," said Debra Naumann, a community member.

Naumann was one of many Homedale residents who came together today for a community meeting to discuss the closure of the Homedale Senior Center. She says her uncles helped open the Homedale Senior Center decades ago.

Nancy Carver, who helped organize the community meeting, decried the closure, saying the reason for the meeting was "to show our community that there are people that are unhappy with the closure of the Senior Center and the treatment of the seniors and that we are working to restore it to the best of our ability."

The Senior Center's board decided to lock the center's doors in January. No one seems to know why the board shuttered the center's doors.

The community group says the move has kept local seniors from socializing and getting much-needed meals.

Organizers at Wednesday's meeting asked attendees to sign up as senior center members in hopes of electing a new board to replace the ones that closed the center weeks ago.

Community members discuss the future of the Homedale Senior Center

Naumann told the crowd she was embarrassed that this was happening. "I don't understand it, but I think there should have been some way of getting them out. Because of my family's history with this senior center. Because my grandmother and the elderly ladies started having them in their homes.

Idaho News 6 has knocked on the doors more than once, but no one answered.

The group has retained the help of an attorney to navigate these problems.

"Who knew there was so much drama in little ole Homedale? We did," laughed Carver.