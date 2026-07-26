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Grass fire burning along Oregon-Idaho border prompts Level 1 evacuations

Breaking News - Wildfire Alert
Idaho News 6
Breaking News - Wildfire Alert
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Officials issue evacuations for Jordan Valley, Oregon, due to a fast-moving grass fire.

According to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, residents in the area of Three Forks Road, Pleasant Valley, and Jordan Valley should "be on alert" due to a large grass fire. The active fire is along the Oregon-Idaho border.

The sheriff's office says that Jordan Valley is set at a Level 1 evacuation status.

Any residents with questions about the fire are encouraged to contact Owyhee County Dispatch at 208-495-1205.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

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