Grass fire burning along Oregon-Idaho border prompts Level 1 evacuations

Officials issue evacuations for Jordan Valley, Oregon, due to a fast-moving grass fire.

According to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, residents in the area of Three Forks Road, Pleasant Valley, and Jordan Valley should "be on alert" due to a large grass fire. The active fire is along the Oregon-Idaho border.

The sheriff's office says that Jordan Valley is set at a Level 1 evacuation status.

Any residents with questions about the fire are encouraged to contact Owyhee County Dispatch at 208-495-1205.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.