Fifth person taken into custody in connection to alleged illegal gambling operation in Wilder

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A fifth individual was taken into custody in connection to the alleged illegal gambling operation on a private racetrack in Wilder.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City FBI, Cesar Orozco, is the fifth person to be charged in a federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Officials say Orozco, 45, was taken into custody Monday evening in Meridian.

Four individuals were taken into custody on Sunday, October 19, during the large law enforcement raid of the Wilder property:



Ivan Tellez, 37 of Wilder, ID

Samuel Bejarano, 37, of Nyssa, OR

Dayana Fajardo, 39, of Nyssa, OR

Alejandro Estrada, 56, of Buhl, ID

A criminal complaint details Orozco's alleged role in the gambling operation, alleging that he acted as a backpack courier, someone who takes wages on race day before each race.

The document reports Orozco was identified through multiple sources, including recorded undercover footage and undercover observations during previous races.

The affidavit says an undercover agent attended a horse race at La Cathedral Arena in late August 2025 and observed backpacked betting couriers roaming through the crowd as spectators flagged them down and placed cash into the backpacks.

In this undercover operation, according to the document, Bejarano was seen communicating with the couriers and conducting hand-to-hand transfers of U.S. currency.

A month later, a second operation occurred, with agents documenting that same backpack activity. During that operation, agents observed Orozco walking the crowd with a backpack and accepting what appeared to be wagers.

The complaint says video footage showed Bejarano and his wife, Fajardo, taking wagers from an undercover agent.

These documents allegedly indicate Orozco helped Bejarano and Fajardo run an illegal gambling operation, acting as a "splitter" who tracks bets and manages payouts.

Authorities have not disclosed where Orozco is being held.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates on this developing situation as more information is released.